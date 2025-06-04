Stephen struck out a career-high 11 for High-A Vancouver on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) one three hits over six innings. He didn't walk a batter.

The 22-year-old right-hander hasn't missed a beat since his promotion to the Northwest League, and over three starts for Vancouver, Stephen has posted a 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB through 14 innings. A second-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, the Mississippi State product made his pro debut at Single-A this season and is racing up the ladder on the strength of a mid-90s fastball, a potentially plus changeup and strong control and command.