Gurriel (hamstring) is doing some hitting and throwing Monday while working through a running progression, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel is with the Blue Jays in Toronto, and the team hopes that he'll be able to return prior to the end of the regular season. However, it's not yet clear when he'll ultimately be activated from the injured list or whether he'll require a rehab assignment prior to returning.