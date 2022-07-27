Gurriel isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Gurriel is getting a rare day off after going 8-for-19 with a double, five RBI, three runs, a walk and a strikeout over four games since the All-Star break. Raimel Tapia will take over in left field and bat ninth.
