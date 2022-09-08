Gurriel will undergo an MRI after leaving Wednesday's win over the Orioles with left hamstring discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel beat out a double-play groundball during the second inning to collect an RBI, but he suffered a hamstring injury as he stepped on first base. The 28-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener in Texas as he continues to be evaluated.