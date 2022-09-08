Gurriel was diagnosed with left hamstring discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game at Baltimore.
The 28-year-old suffered the injury while he successfully beat out a double-play groundball during the second inning, which resulted in an RBI fielder's choice. Toronto has a scheduled day off Thursday, so Gurriel will have a scheduled day off to recover ahead of Friday's series opener at Texas.
