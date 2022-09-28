Gurriel (hamstring) hasn't yet resumed running the bases, Ethan Diamandas of Sports Illustrated reports.
Gurriel recently ramped up his workload by doing some hitting and throwing, and he was also able to begin a running progression. However, he hasn't yet been cleared to run the bases. The team hopes that he'll be able to do so Friday, which could put him on track for a return late in the regular season or early in the playoffs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Continuing baseball activities•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Will join team Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could miss more than 10 days•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Placed on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Friday's lineup•