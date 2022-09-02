Gurriel is being held out of the lineup Friday against the Pirates due to left wrist soreness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear exactly how long Gurriel has been playing through the injury, but he'll take a seat Friday to give him two straight days of rest following Toronto's scheduled day off Thursday. The 28-year-old is available off the bench if necessary, but the Blue Jays will likely avoid utilizing him, if possible. Teoscar Hernandez will shift to left field while Jackie Bradley starts in right Friday.