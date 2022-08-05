Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Twins.

Five different Blue Jays had multi-hit efforts in a 9-3 victory, and Gurriel was right in the thick of the offensive outburst. The 28-year-old has been locked in since the All-Star break, batting .364 (16-for-44) over his last 11 games to push his slash line on the season up to .313/.366/.428 with five homers, three steals, 44 RBI and 47 runs through 95 contests.