Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's game against the Orioles with an apparent left leg injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gurriel collected an RBI as he beat out a double-play groundball with the bases loaded during the second inning, but he appeared to hurt his left leg as he stepped on first base. The 28-year-old limped off the field and should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.