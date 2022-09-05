Gurriel is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Orioles.
Raimel Tapia will check in as the Blue Jays' starting left fielder while Gurriel rests for the nightcap. Gurriel scored a run and tied for the team lead with three hits in the Blue Jays' 7-3 win in Game 1.
