Gurriel will be on the bench Friday against the Pirates, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel sits after going hitless in his last two games. He's still hitting .290 on the season but has managed just five homers. Teoscar Hernandez will shift to left field in his absence, with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Nursing wrist issue•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Extends hit streak to eight games•