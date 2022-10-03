Gurriel (hamstring) is "trending in the right direction" and could be available for Toronto's upcoming wild card series, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
After landing on the injured list in early September with a strained hamstring, Gurriel may be able to return early in Toronto's postseason run. Until then, he will continue to put in work on the field before each game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not yet running bases•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Continuing baseball activities•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Will join team Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Could miss more than 10 days•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Placed on injured list•