Gurriel underwent left wrist surgery Thursday but is expected to be ready for spring training in 2023, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Gurriel missed the final month of the regular season due to a left hamstring strain and was left off the wild-card roster, but the 29-year-old also dealt with a wrist issue throughout the year. In spite of his procedure, it seems likely that Gurriel will be able to return to the field once spring training gets underway in 2023.