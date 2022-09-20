Gurriel (hamstring) could return to action Thursday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Gurriel is not with the Blue Jays for its ongoing series against the Phillies, but he is planning to join his team Thursday and could be activated from the injured list the same day.
