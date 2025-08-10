Blue Jays' Myles Straw: Back on bench Sunday
Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
While the Blue Jays went up against left-handed starting pitchers in the previous three contests, Straw was included in the lineup for each of those games and went 2-for-10 with a walk and a run scored. Straw will return to his normal bench role for Sunday's finale while the Dodgers send right-hander Tyler Glasnow to the hill.
