Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

While the Blue Jays went up against left-handed starting pitchers in the previous three contests, Straw was included in the lineup for each of those games and went 2-for-10 with a walk and a run scored. Straw will return to his normal bench role for Sunday's finale while the Dodgers send right-hander Tyler Glasnow to the hill.