Blue Jays' Myles Straw: Back on bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Straw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Straw will hit the bench after he had started four straight games while going 2-for-13 with an RBI and a run. The last three of his starts came against left-handed pitching, and he looks set to fill the short side of a platoon in center field with Jonatan Clase until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) comes off the injured list.
