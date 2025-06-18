Blue Jays' Myles Straw: Collides with wall, exits game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Straw was removed from Tuesday's game versus Arizona due to a sprained right ankle.
Straw entered the game in the fifth inning to replace Jonatan Clase (knee), but the former was forced out of the game immediately after crashing into the wall later in the frame. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Blue Jays should have some more information on his short-term availability in the near future.
