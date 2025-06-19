Blue Jays' Myles Straw: Expected to avoid IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Straw (ankle) is feeling better and is expected to avoid a stint on the injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Straw sprained his right ankle in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks and will remain out of the lineup Thursday for a second straight game, but he looks to be trending toward being available for this weekend's series with the White Sox. Jonatan Clase exited that same game with a knee injury, but he's back in the lineup Thursday as the Blue Jays' starting center fielder. Once Straw overcomes his ankle injury, he'll likely occupy the short side of a platoon with Clase in center until Daulton Varsho (hamstring) is cleared to come off the IL.
