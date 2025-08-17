Straw went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Saturday's 14-2 rout of the Rangers.

In his first career multi-homer performance, Straw took Patrick Corbin deep in the second inning for a three-run blast before connecting on a two-run shot in the third off Jon Gray. Straw doubled his home run total on the season in the process, and he's now up to 10 long balls in 665 career big-league contests. With George Springer back from the IL, Straw will likely be limited to a short-side platoon role and late-inning defensive duties down the stretch. On the season, he's slashing .260/.303/.363 in 103 games with nine steals, 27 RBI and 39 runs.