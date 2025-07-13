Straw will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Straw will pick up his fourth straight start heading into the All-Star break, though Toronto still appears to be viewing him as a part-time player. The last two of his starts have come against left-handed pitching, while his start Friday against Athletics righty Luis Severino came after Joey Loperfido was scratched from the lineup due to an illness. Straw is likely to eventually see his playing time in center field dwindle once Daulton Varsho (hamstring) makes his return from the injured list.