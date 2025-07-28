Straw is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Straw made four straight starts to close out the first half, but he's faded back into a reserve role coming out of the All-Star break. He's been included in the lineup in just four of Toronto's first 11 second-half contests, and his opportunities may only become scarcer when Daulton Varsho (hamstring) potentially returns from the injured list later this week.