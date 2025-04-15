Straw went 1-for-2 wit ha walk and a solo home run in Monday's loss to Atlanta.

Getting a start in center field and batting seventh, Straw got hold of a sixth-inning fastball from Grant Holmes and drove i9t over the fence in center field. It was Straw's first homer in the majors since 2023, and only the seventh of his career. The 30-year-old speedster has taken advantage of his opportunity in Toronto, batting .385 (10-for-26) with a steal, three RBI and five runs in 12 games, but it's not clear if there will be a spot for him on the 26-man roster once Daulton Varsho (shoulder) is ready to come off the IL.