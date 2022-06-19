Pearson (illness) was removed from Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo due to right shoulder discomfort, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Pearson threw only two pitches during Sunday's outing before leaving with the training staff, and the severity of the issue remains unclear. The 25-year-old will continue to be evaluated over the next couple days, but his return timeline will be pushed back if he's forced to be shut down from throwing for any period of time.