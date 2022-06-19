Pearson (illness) was removed from Sunday's rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo due to right shoulder discomfort, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Pearson threw only two pitches during Sunday's outing before leaving with the training staff, and the severity of the issue remains unclear. The 25-year-old will continue to be evaluated over the next couple days, but his return timeline will be pushed back if he's forced to be shut down from throwing for any period of time.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Rehab outing cut short•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Impresses during rehab appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Making another rehab appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Begins rehab assignment•