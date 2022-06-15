Pearson (illness) made another rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson allowed a run on two hits and no walks while striking out four in two relief innings during Tuesday's outing. Manager Charlie Montoyo was pleased with the 25-year-old's results, as he reached 98-99 mph while tossing two innings for a third consecutive outing. Montoyo is hopeful that Pearson will be able to build up to three innings at some point and have less recovery time between his rehab appearances. The right-hander isn't guaranteed a spot on the major-league roster once he's deemed fully healthy, but the team views him as a multi-inning relief option.
