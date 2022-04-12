Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Pearson (illness) threw off flat ground from 90 feet Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson isn't traveling with the Blue Jays and remains at the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., but Montoyo relayed that all indications are that the hard-throwing righty is feeling much better while he works to overcome a recent bout of mononucleosis. The Blue Jays are intending to have Pearson build up for starting duty, so it could take a couple of weeks for him to advance far enough in his throwing progression to the point that he's ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.
