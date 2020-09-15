Pearson (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearson has been sidelined since Aug. 18 with a strained right elbow, but his live batting practice session could be one of his final tests before returning to action. The right-hander is expected to pitch in shorter stints out of the bullpen once he returns, so he shouldn't require as much time to rebuild his workload.

