Pearson (illness) will pitch at Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearson's rehab assignment shifted to the Triple-A level Thursday, and he allowed a run while striking out two in two relief innings. He was moved to the 60-day injured list Monday but is eligible to rejoin the Blue Jays as soon as the team deems him fully healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Touches 96 mph in bullpen session•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Another bullpen session scheduled•