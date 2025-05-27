Lukes is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Rangers on Tuesday.
Lukes will begin Tuesday's contest in the dugout while George Springer, Daulton Varsho and Anthony Santander start in the outfield for the Blue Jays. Lukes has slashed .273/.385/.455 with three home runs and nine RBI in 67 plate appearances since the beginning of May.
