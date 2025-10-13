Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Back in lineup for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lukes (knee) will start in right field and bat second Monday in Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Mariners.
Lukes had to be lifted from Game 1 on Sunday after fouling a ball off his right knee. X-rays and a CT scan came back negative, and the 31-year-old is feeling well enough to give it a go Monday as the Blue Jays look to even the series.
