Lukes (knee) will start in right field and bat second Monday in Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Mariners.

Lukes had to be lifted from Game 1 on Sunday after fouling a ball off his right knee. X-rays and a CT scan came back negative, and the 31-year-old is feeling well enough to give it a go Monday as the Blue Jays look to even the series.

