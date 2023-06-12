Lukes went 0-for-2 before being replaced by pinch hitter Santiago Espinal in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Lukes has seen very little action this season from the end of the Blue Jays' bench, and he's done little to demand a bigger role, batting just .158 (3-for-19) while mainly being used as a pinch runner or defensive replacement. The 28-year-old still has all his minor-league options remaining, but so far he's avoided being a regular passenger on the shuttle between Toronto and Triple-A Buffalo.