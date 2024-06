Lukes underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays haven't yet established a return timeline for Lukes, who is a member of the 40-man roster. He was up with the big club for one day in early May but has otherwise spent the entire season at Triple-A Buffalo. Lukes had slashed .333/.406/.480 with six home runs and four stolen bases in 192 plate appearances for Buffalo prior to being placed on the 7-day injured list.