Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Goes deep in loss

Lukes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Lukes provided Toronto's only offense with a solo homer in the first inning, but he was lifted in favor of Myles Straw to face lefty Josh Hader in the ninth. It continued a strong June for the 31-year-old, who's hit safely in 16 of 20 games while batting .300 with three home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored this month. For the year, he's slashing .301/.344/.420 with three long balls, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored across 156 plate appearances.