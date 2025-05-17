Lukes (migraine) will start in left field and bat seventh Saturday against the Tigers.
A migraine caused Lukes to make an early exit from Friday's contest, but he seems to be feeling better Saturday. The 30-year-old outfielder has been on a roll since the start of May, slashing .313/.405/.531 with two homers and eight RBI in 12 games.
