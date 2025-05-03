Lukes went 1-for-2 with a two-run single in Friday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

Lukes pinch hit for Myles Straw in the sixth inning and struck out, but the former bounced back in the eighth, when he smacked a two-run single to right field to give the Blue Jays a two-run lead. With Dalton Varsho back from the injured list, Lukes is competing with Straw, Alan Roden and Addison Barger for reps in the outfield. Lukes has gone 7-for-17 with one home run and four RBI over his last six games.