Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Since the beginning of September, Lukes has produced a .485 OPS over nine games, and his downturn in productivity could result in him moving into more of a part-time role over the final two weeks of the season. The left-handed-hitting outfielder will be on the bench for the second time in the series, despite the fact that the Orioles are sending a righty (Albert Suarez) to the hill.