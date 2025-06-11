Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Placed on concussion IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays placed Lukes on the 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a concussion.
Lukes was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's win over the Cardinals with what was described as neck discomfort at the time, but subsequent testing has determined that he is dealing with a concussion. He'll be eligible for activation June 17, but as is the case with all concussions, it's uncertain when Lukes will be ready to play again.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Scratched with neck injury•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Swipes first bag•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Absent from starting lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: On bench for series finale•