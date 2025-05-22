Lukes went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's rout of the Padres.

Lukes took Randy Vasquez deep in the fifth inning to open the scoring for the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing .302/.400/.535 through 52 plate appearances in May with three of his four homers on the season, along with nine runs and 10 RBI, and with Anthony Santander (hip) still not 100 percent healthy, Lukes should continue seeing consistent playing time against right-handed pitching.