Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Set for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lukes (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Lukes landed on the 7-day concussion injured list last week, but it appears his symptoms have dissipated. He's slated to play at least a couple games with Buffalo, but a return this weekend against the White Sox is possible.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Placed on concussion IL•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Scratched with neck injury•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Swipes first bag•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Absent from starting lineup•