Lukes (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lukes landed on the 7-day concussion injured list last week, but it appears his symptoms have dissipated. He's slated to play at least a couple games with Buffalo, but a return this weekend against the White Sox is possible.

