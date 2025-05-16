Lukes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.
Lukes went yard in the eighth inning, but the Blue Jays weren't able to make a comeback push out of it. He has been steady in May, going 10-for-30 with two homers and eight RBI over 11 contests this month. Lukes is up to a .273/.372/.439 slash line with three homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored and no stolen bases over 79 plate appearances. He doesn't have a defined position but has managed to sustain decent playing time as a fourth outfielder, primarily in competition with Jonatan Clase and Myles Straw over the last week.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Sitting after five straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Perfect at plate Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Gaining traction in lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Clubs homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Knocks in go-ahead run•
-
Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Connects for first homer in loss•