Lukes went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Orioles.

His third-inning shot off Zach Eflin was the third long ball in the last five games for Lukes, and his eighth of the season. The 31-year-old outfielder was slumping on either side of the All-Star break, going 2-for-21 over an eight-game stretch in the middle of July, but his recent power surge has lifted his slash line on the year back up to .264/.351/.409. He could get squeezed for playing time when Daulton Varsho (hamstring) returns this week to reclaim the starting center field job, but Lukes has made a solid case to remain the primary option in left field over the likes of Joey Loperfido and Davis Schneider.