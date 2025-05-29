Lukes went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
The steal was his first of the season, on his third attempt. Lukes is slashing .293/.397/.466 through 22 games in May with three homers, 10 runs and 11 RBI as he establishes himself as the Blue Jays' regular starter in left field.
