Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Though he'll hit the bench while southpaw JP Sears takes the hill for the Athletics, the left-handed-hitting Lukes should continue to have a fairly clear path to playing time against right-handed pitching for the foreseeable future after Daulton Varsho (hamstring) joined Anthony Santander (shoulder) on the injured list Sunday. Lukes has been seeing most of his playing time in the outfield corners of late, but manager John Schneider suggested that Lukes could end up filling the strong side of a platoon in center field with the right-handed-hitting Myles Straw while Varsho is on the shelf, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.