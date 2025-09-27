Lukes went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Rays.

The Toronto outfielder carried his team's offense, posting his third performance with three or more RBI this season. The highlight of Lukes' evening was a 399-foot, two-run shot off Tampa Bay starter Adrian Houser in the fifth to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead they never conceded. Through 432 total plate appearances, Luke is now slashing .254/.322/.406 with 55 runs scored and 64 RBI over 133 games.