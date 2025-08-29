Sandlin received an injection Monday to reduce the inflammation in his right elbow and is aiming to resume his throwing program Saturday or Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Sandlin has been on the 15-day injured list since July 8 due to right elbow inflammation. He's had his throwing program shut down twice due to setbacks, but the hope is that Monday's cortisone injection will be enough for the 28-year-old right-hander to get back on track with his recovery. Sandlin posted a 2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and three saves across 16.1 innings prior to landing on the IL.