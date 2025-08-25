Sandlin rejoined the Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday after he experienced some discomfort in his right elbow when he recently played catch out to 120 feet, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays will reassess Sandlin before determining his next steps, but the organization is hopeful that his setback is a minor one that won't result in a prolonged shutdown from the throwing. The reliever has resided on the 15-day injured list since July 8 due to right elbow inflammation.