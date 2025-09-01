Blue Jays' Nick Sandlin: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandlin (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
This move doesn't affect Sandlin's eligibility to return whenever he's able, as he has been sidelined since mid-June. His throwing program has been paused multiple times during his ramp-up from right elbow inflammation and he recently got an anti-inflammatory injection.
