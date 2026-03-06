Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Remains shut down from throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tiedemann (elbow) has yet to resume a throwing program, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tiedemann was shut down a couple weeks ago after feeling left elbow soreness following a bullpen session. An MRI cleared the lefty of structural damage, and Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Tiedemann could be cleared to resume throwing "hopefully in the next couple of days."
