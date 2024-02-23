Tiedemann won't start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener Saturday against the Phillies due to left hamstring tightness, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Blue Jays' top prospect was poised to kick off the club's spring slate, but he's instead been pushed back to the hamstring injury. Manager John Schneider doesn't believe it to be a serious injury, but Tiedemann will be evaluated further Saturday.