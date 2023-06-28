Tiedemann (biceps) is expected to throw a bullpen session in the coming days, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

It will be his first mound workout since he exited a start at Double-A New Hampshire back on May 4 due to left biceps inflammation. The talented young southpaw also battled shoulder trouble in the spring, but he seems to be headed in a positive direction now and could perhaps return to minor-league action sometime in late July.