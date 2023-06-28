Tiedemann (biceps) is expected to throw a bullpen session in the coming days, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
It will be his first mound workout since he exited a start at Double-A New Hampshire back on May 4 due to left biceps inflammation. The talented young southpaw also battled shoulder trouble in the spring, but he seems to be headed in a positive direction now and could perhaps return to minor-league action sometime in late July.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Considered week-to-week•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Nearing throwing program•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: MRI shows biceps inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Placed on 7-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Undergoing MRI on biceps•
-
Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Being evaluated for biceps issue•