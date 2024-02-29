Tiedemann (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He's done some flat-ground throwing, but this will be the first time Tiedemann has thrown off a mound since he had to be scratched from a scheduled Grapefruit League outing last weekend due to a left hamstring issue. The top prospect should be ready to return to game action before long if he continues to progress.
